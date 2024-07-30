Sailors Scrub the flight deck

240724-N-KX492-1058

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 1st Class Martin Gamboa, from Columbus, Texas, right, directs Airman Adrian Stanley, from Brooklyn, New York, to pour soap in preparation for a flight deck scrub-down aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in the Pacific Ocean, July 23, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

