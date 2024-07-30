USS Tripoli Sailors Stand watch on the bridge

240723-N-EU502-1106

Seaman Nathaniel Chaumette, from Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, stands watch on the bridge aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, July 23, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)

