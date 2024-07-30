240724-N-IL330-1318

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker, from Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, sings during a karaoke night on the mess decks aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in the Pacific Ocean, July 24, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 03:08 Photo ID: 8565461 VIRIN: 240724-N-IL330-1318 Resolution: 4739x3159 Size: 1.42 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Sing During Karaoke on USS Tripoli [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.