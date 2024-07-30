Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Sailors Stand watch on the bridge [Image 9 of 24]

    USS Tripoli Sailors Stand watch on the bridge

    SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240723-N-EU502-1023
    Quartermaster 3rd Class Katherine O’Hearn, from Placerville, California, uses a telescopic alidade to take navigational bearings on the bridge wing aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in the Pacific Ocean, July 23, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 03:08
    Photo ID: 8565457
    VIRIN: 240723-N-EU502-1023
    Resolution: 5279x3519
    Size: 912.01 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Sailors Stand watch on the bridge [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli Sailors Practice TCCC
    USS Tripoli Sailors Practice TCCC
    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight operations
    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight operations
    Sailors Sing During Karaoke on USS Tripoli
    Sailors Sing During Karaoke on USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight operations
    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight operations
    USS Tripoli Sailors Stand watch on the bridge
    USS Tripoli Sailors Stand watch on the bridge
    Sailors Sing During Karaoke on USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli Sailors Stand watch on the bridge
    Sailors Sing During Karaoke on USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli Sailors Stand watch on the bridge
    USS Tripoli Sailors Stand watch on the bridge
    Sailors Scrub the flight deck
    Sailors Scrub the flight deck
    USS Tripoli Sailors Stand watch on the bridge
    USS Tripoli Sailors Stand watch on the bridge
    Sailors Scrub the flight deck
    Sailors Scrub the flight deck
    Sailors Scrub the flight deck
    Sailors Scrub the flight deck
    Sailors Scrub the flight deck

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download