USS Tripoli Conducts Flight operations

Sailors remove tie-down chains and chocks from an MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in the Pacific Ocean, July 25, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

Date Taken: 07.25.2024