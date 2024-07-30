Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st MARDIV Band performs at Space Needle during Seafair [Image 2 of 2]

    1st MARDIV Band performs at Space Needle during Seafair

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Cameron Hermanet 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Eleanor Chirico, a vocalist with the 1st Marine Division Band, sings during a performance at the Space Needle as part of Seattle Seafair Fleet Week in Seattle, Aug. 1, 2024. The U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, and Marines have been involved in Seafair in some way since the festival began 75 years ago. The annual event provides service members an opportunity to interact with the American people and promotes the Navy-Marine Corps team as the nation’s expeditionary force in readiness. Chirico is a native of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cameron Hermanet)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 01:57
    VIRIN: 240801-M-YO040-1037
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st MARDIV Band performs at Space Needle during Seafair [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Cameron Hermanet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fleet Week
    Blue Diamond
    Marines
    1st MARDIV
    Seattle Seafair
    1st MARDIV Band

