1st MARDIV Band performs at Space Needle during Seafair

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Eleanor Chirico, a vocalist with the 1st Marine Division Band, sings during a performance at the Space Needle as part of Seattle Seafair Fleet Week in Seattle, Aug. 1, 2024. The U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, and Marines have been involved in Seafair in some way since the festival began 75 years ago. The annual event provides service members an opportunity to interact with the American people and promotes the Navy-Marine Corps team as the nation’s expeditionary force in readiness. Chirico is a native of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cameron Hermanet)

