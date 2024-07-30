Khaan Quest 2024

Khaan Quest is a United Nations multilateral peace keeping exercise focused on building peace keeping operations, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief capabilities to strengthen partnerships and alliances in preparation for crisis and conflict response. This year, 20 countries participated with Service Members for all components.

