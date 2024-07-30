Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division, Colombian paratroopers exchange wings at HYDRA III closing ceremony [Image 9 of 9]

    82nd Airborne Division, Colombian paratroopers exchange wings at HYDRA III closing ceremony

    FUERTE MILITAR DE TOLEMAIDA, COLOMBIA

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elvis Umanzor 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army paratroopers from Apache Company, 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, prepare to receive Colombian parachutist badges, known as jump wings, during the culminating wing exchange ceremony for HYDRA III 24 (HYDRA 24) at Fuerte Militar de Tolemaida, Colombia, Aug. 1, 2024. HYDRA 24 is a bilateral exercise between the U.S. and Colombian armies aimed at enhancing the technical, procedural, and human interoperability between the two airborne forces and demonstrating the ability to strategically employ forces in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elvis Umanzor)

    HYDRA 24, HYDRA III, 82nd Airborne Division, Colombia, Airborne, wings

