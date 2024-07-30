82nd Airborne Division, Colombian paratroopers exchange wings at HYDRA III closing ceremony

A Colombian army paratrooper pins Colombian jump wings on a U.S. Army paratrooper from Apache Company, 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, during the culminating wing exchange ceremony for HYDRA III 24 (HYDRA 24) at Fuerte Militar de Tolemaida, Colombia, Aug. 1, 2024. HYDRA 24 is a bilateral exercise between the U.S. and Colombian armies aimed at enhancing the technical, procedural, and human interoperability between the two airborne forces and demonstrating the ability to strategically employ forces in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elvis Umanzor)

