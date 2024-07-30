Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd Airborne Division, Colombian paratroopers exchange wings at HYDRA III closing ceremony [Image 1 of 9]

    82nd Airborne Division, Colombian paratroopers exchange wings at HYDRA III closing ceremony

    FUERTE MILITAR DE TOLEMAIDA, COLOMBIA

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elvis Umanzor 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army paratroopers from Apache Company, 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and Colombian army paratroopers from the Battalion of Counter Narcotics 1 (BACN1), stand in formation during a wing exchange ceremony for HYDRA III 24 (HYDRA 24) at Fuerte Militar de Tolemaida, Colombia, Aug. 1, 2024. HYDRA 24 is a bilateral exercise between the U.S. and Colombian armies aimed at enhancing the technical, procedural, and human interoperability between the two airborne forces and demonstrating the ability to strategically employ forces in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elvis Umanzor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 23:21
    Photo ID: 8565067
    VIRIN: 240801-A-TN552-2037
    Resolution: 5061x3374
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: FUERTE MILITAR DE TOLEMAIDA, CO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division, Colombian paratroopers exchange wings at HYDRA III closing ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Elvis Umanzor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    82nd Airborne Division, Colombian paratroopers exchange wings at HYDRA III closing ceremony
    82nd Airborne Division, Colombian paratroopers exchange wings at HYDRA III closing ceremony
    82nd Airborne Division, Colombian paratroopers exchange wings at HYDRA III closing ceremony
    82nd Airborne Division, Colombian paratroopers exchange wings at HYDRA III closing ceremony
    82nd Airborne Division, Colombian paratroopers exchange wings at HYDRA III closing ceremony
    82nd Airborne Division, Colombian paratroopers exchange wings at HYDRA III closing ceremony
    82nd Airborne Division, Colombian paratroopers exchange wings at HYDRA III closing ceremony
    82nd Airborne Division, Colombian paratroopers exchange wings at HYDRA III closing ceremony
    82nd Airborne Division, Colombian paratroopers exchange wings at HYDRA III closing ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download