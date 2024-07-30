USNAVSOUTH/4th Fleet Change of Command

Naval Station Mayport, Florida (August 1, 2024) - Rear Adm. James A. Aiken (left) is relieved by Rear Adm. Carlos A. Sardiello (right) as Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, by U.S. Army Gen. Laura J. Richardson, Commander, U.S. Southern Command, during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Station Mayport, Florida, August 1, 2024. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor)

