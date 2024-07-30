Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNAVSOUTH/4th Fleet Change of Command [Image 9 of 11]

    USNAVSOUTH/4th Fleet Change of Command

    NS MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    Naval Station Mayport, Florida (August 1, 2024) - Rear Adm. James A. Aiken (left) is relieved by Rear Adm. Carlos A. Sardiello (right) as Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, by U.S. Army Gen. Laura J. Richardson, Commander, U.S. Southern Command, during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Station Mayport, Florida, August 1, 2024. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 21:43
    Photo ID: 8564882
    VIRIN: 240801-N-DB801-1344
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: NS MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNAVSOUTH/4th Fleet Change of Command [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4TH FLEET
    NAVY
    SOUTHCOM
    FOURTH FLEET
    USNAVSOUTH

