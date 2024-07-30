Small Boat Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

240801-N-QR506-1409 PHILIPPINE SEA (August 1, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), return from participating in small boat operations while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, August 1. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

