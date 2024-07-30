Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Loring AFB Open House 2024

    LIMESTONE, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing

    A B-52 Stratofortress lands and at the former Loring Air Force Base in Limestone, Maine. A handful of events are scheduled to take place at the former Strategic Air Command superbase, welcoming all as they recognize 30 years since the closure.

    Maine
    B-52 Stratofortress
    69th Bomb Squadron
    Strategic Air Command
    Loring Air Force Base

