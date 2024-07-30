A B-52 Stratofortress lands and at the former Loring Air Force Base in Limestone, Maine. A handful of events are scheduled to take place at the former Strategic Air Command superbase, welcoming all as they recognize 30 years since the closure.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 21:09
|Photo ID:
|8564850
|VIRIN:
|240731-F-IA789-7219
|Resolution:
|2075x1167
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|LIMESTONE, MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Loring AFB Open House 2024, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.