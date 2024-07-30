Aerial Deliver Exercise 24

U.S. Army Reserve soldiers, from the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company, loads inventory during traning mission. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports the 13th ABN DIV with personnel parachute packing and inspection. Once follow-on combat operations begin, the 346th TADC (A) supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Arbishua Rojas)

