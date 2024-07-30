Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hokanson retires as 29th Guard Bureau chief [Image 13 of 17]

    Hokanson retires as 29th Guard Bureau chief

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.1922

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff hosts the retirement ceremony for Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Fort Myer, Virginia, August 1, 2024. In his capacity, Hokanson served as the 29th Chief of the National Guard Bureau and as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.1922
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 19:56
    Photo ID: 8564734
    VIRIN: 240801-Z-EP075-1050
    Resolution: 5816x3721
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hokanson retires as 29th Guard Bureau chief [Image 17 of 17], by SFC Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hokanson retires as 29th Guard Bureau chief
    Hokanson retires as 29th Guard Bureau chief
    Hokanson retires as 29th Guard Bureau chief
    Hokanson retires as 29th Guard Bureau chief
    Hokanson retires as 29th Guard Bureau chief
    Hokanson retires as 29th Guard Bureau chief
    Hokanson retires as 29th Guard Bureau chief
    Hokanson retires as 29th Guard Bureau chief
    Hokanson retires as 29th Guard Bureau chief
    Hokanson retires as 29th Guard Bureau chief
    Hokanson retires as 29th Guard Bureau chief
    Hokanson retires as 29th Guard Bureau chief
    Hokanson retires as 29th Guard Bureau chief
    Hokanson retires as 29th Guard Bureau chief
    Hokanson retires as 29th Guard Bureau chief
    Hokanson retires as 29th Guard Bureau chief
    Hokanson retires as 29th Guard Bureau chief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    CNGB
    Daniel Hokanson
    Gen Hokanson
    29th CNGB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download