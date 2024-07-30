Hokanson retires as 29th Guard Bureau chief

Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff hosts the retirement ceremony for Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Fort Myer, Virginia, August 1, 2024. In his capacity, Hokanson served as the 29th Chief of the National Guard Bureau and as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)

