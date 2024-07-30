Fort Buchanan highlights efforts against terrorism

Colonel Charles N. Moulton, commander of Fort Buchanan, signed an official proclamation, Aug. 1, at the headquarters of the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean, designating the month of August 2024 as Antiterrorism Awareness Month. Command Sergeant Major Roderick W. Hendricks, the installation command sergeant major, Hector Morán, Directorate Plans, Training Mobilization and Security, and Héctor Herrera the installation’s Anti-Terrorist officer also participated of the event.

