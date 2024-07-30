CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Spc. Kimberly Hendrix of Ashdown, Ark., poses for a photo with family Aug. 1, 2024, after the conclusion of a deployment ceremony. She's one of more than 30 Arkansas Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 216th Military Police Company deploying to Romania on a nine-month mission.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 14:29
|Photo ID:
|8564070
|VIRIN:
|240801-Z-NY349-1092
|Resolution:
|5207x5504
|Size:
|14.07 MB
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 216th Military Police Company to deploy to Romania [Image 3 of 3], by John Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
216th Military Police Company to deploy to Romania
No keywords found.