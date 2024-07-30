216th Military Police Company to deploy to Romania

CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Spc. Kimberly Hendrix of Ashdown, Ark., poses for a photo with family Aug. 1, 2024, after the conclusion of a deployment ceremony. She's one of more than 30 Arkansas Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 216th Military Police Company deploying to Romania on a nine-month mission.

