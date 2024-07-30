216th Military Police Company to deploy to Romania

CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More than 30 Arkansas Army National Guardsmen stand in formation during a deployment departure ceremony. The Guardsmen, assigned to the 216th Military Police Company, are headed to Romania on a nine-month mission.

