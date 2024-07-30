Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    216th Military Police Company to deploy to Romania [Image 2 of 3]

    216th Military Police Company to deploy to Romania

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by John Oldham 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More than 30 Arkansas Army National Guardsmen stand in formation during a deployment departure ceremony. The Guardsmen, assigned to the 216th Military Police Company, are headed to Romania on a nine-month mission.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 14:29
    Photo ID: 8564069
    VIRIN: 240801-Z-NY349-1297
    Resolution: 5835x5504
    Size: 19.91 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 216th Military Police Company to deploy to Romania [Image 3 of 3], by John Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    216th Military Police Company to deploy to Romania
    216th Military Police Company to deploy to Romania
    216th Military Police Company to deploy to Romania

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    216th Military Police Company to deploy to Romania

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arkansas National Guard
    Deployment
    216th Military Police Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download