    Chief Master Sgt. William Ford Humans of Holloman [Image 1 of 2]

    Chief Master Sgt. William Ford Humans of Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Ford, 49th Wing command chief, poses for a photo at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 25, 2024. The 49th Wings mission is to ensure the training of world class Airmen and aircrew for great power competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 14:13
    Photo ID: 8564054
    VIRIN: 240725-F-IP012-1041
    Resolution: 5744x3822
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sgt. William Ford Humans of Holloman [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief Master Sgt. William Ford Humans of Holloman
    Col. John Ethridge Humans of Holloman

    TAGS

    New Mexico
    Holloman
    AETC
    49th Wing

