Laurie Dutra, business operations director in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, recently won a Technology All-Star Award, sponsored by the Career Communications Group’s Women of Color Magazine. As a Division Newport employee for 33 years, Dutra has demonstrated exceptional abilities as a leader and mentor to her co-workers and young professionals and was honored for her efforts in the command’s Combined Federal Campaign from 2019-21

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2024 12:30 Photo ID: 8563738 VIRIN: 210513-N-XQ823-1035 Resolution: 750x1054 Size: 152.85 KB Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US Hometown: PORTSMOUTH, RHODE ISLAND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NUWC Division Newport employees win awards from Women of Color Magazine [Image 2 of 2], by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.