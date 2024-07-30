Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport employees win awards from Women of Color Magazine [Image 2 of 2]

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Laurie Dutra, business operations director in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, recently won a Technology All-Star Award, sponsored by the Career Communications Group’s Women of Color Magazine. As a Division Newport employee for 33 years, Dutra has demonstrated exceptional abilities as a leader and mentor to her co-workers and young professionals and was honored for her efforts in the command’s Combined Federal Campaign from 2019-21

