Laurie Dutra, business operations director in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, recently won a Technology All-Star Award, sponsored by the Career Communications Group’s Women of Color Magazine. As a Division Newport employee for 33 years, Dutra has demonstrated exceptional abilities as a leader and mentor to her co-workers and young professionals and was honored for her efforts in the command’s Combined Federal Campaign from 2019-21
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 12:30
|Photo ID:
|8563738
|VIRIN:
|210513-N-XQ823-1035
|Resolution:
|750x1054
|Size:
|152.85 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Hometown:
|PORTSMOUTH, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NUWC Division Newport employees win awards from Women of Color Magazine [Image 2 of 2], by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NUWC Division Newport employees win awards from Women of Color Magazine
No keywords found.