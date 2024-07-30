NUWC Division Newport employees win awards from Women of Color Magazine

Jennifer Caldwell, head of the SSBN and In-Service Platform Engineering Branch of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department, recently won a Technology Rising Star Award from the Career Communications Group's Women of Color Magazine. Technology Rising Stars are women with 21 years or less in the workforce who are helping to shape technology for the future.

