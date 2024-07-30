Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NUWC Division Newport employees win awards from Women of Color Magazine [Image 1 of 2]

    NUWC Division Newport employees win awards from Women of Color Magazine

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2022

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Jennifer Caldwell, head of the SSBN and In-Service Platform Engineering Branch of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department, recently won a Technology Rising Star Award from the Career Communications Group's Women of Color Magazine. Technology Rising Stars are women with 21 years or less in the workforce who are helping to shape technology for the future.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 12:30
    Photo ID: 8563737
    VIRIN: 221201-N-XQ823-1006
    Resolution: 750x1125
    Size: 114.68 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Hometown: PORTSMOUTH, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NUWC Division Newport employees win awards from Women of Color Magazine [Image 2 of 2], by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NUWC Division Newport employees win awards from Women of Color Magazine
    NUWC Division Newport employees win awards from Women of Color Magazine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NUWC Division Newport employees win awards from Women of Color Magazine

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Technology Rising Star Award
    Women of Color Magazine
    NUWC Division Newport
    24-28
    Technology All-Star Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download