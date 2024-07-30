Class 64 Convocation Ceremony.

Inter-American Defense College Leadership hosts a Convocation Ceremony for Class 64 students on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., July 31, 2024. The event is a college tradition symbolizing the coming together of students from the Western Hemisphere to a unified body as Class 64. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)
