    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Live Fire

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Seaman Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240801-N-PV363-1205 PHILIPPINE SEA (August 1, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Zachary Gamble, from Donalds, South Carolina, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) fires an M240B machine gun crew-served live fire exercise while conducting routine operations in Philippine Sea, August 1. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 06:42
    Photo ID: 8563004
    VIRIN: 240801-N-PV363-1205
    Resolution: 2434x1475
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Live Fire [Image 4 of 4], by SN Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ordinance
    M240B
    Aviation Ordnanceman
    USS America (LHA6)

