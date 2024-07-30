USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Live Fire

240801-N-PV363-1405 PHILIPPINE SEA (August 1, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Evin Santana, from Miami, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) fires an M240B machine gun crew-served live fire exercise while conducting routine operations in Philippine Sea, August 1. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

Date Taken: 08.01.2024
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA