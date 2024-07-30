Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Daniel Inouye Conducts PASSEX with Pakistan Navy’s PNS Yarmook [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Daniel Inouye Conducts PASSEX with Pakistan Navy’s PNS Yarmook

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.26.2024

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 26, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), front, and the Pakistan Navy Yarmook-class corvette PNS Yarmook (F-271) conduct a passing exercise, July 26. Daniel Inouye is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 06:28
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
