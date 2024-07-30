U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 26, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), back, and the Pakistan Navy Yarmook-class corvette PNS Yarmook (F-271) conduct a passing exercise, July 26. Daniel Inouye is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 08.01.2024 06:28 Photo ID: 8562995 VIRIN: 240726-N-N0724-1017 Resolution: 3339x2226 Size: 810.26 KB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Daniel Inouye Conducts PASSEX with Pakistan Navy’s PNS Yarmook [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.