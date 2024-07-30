Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations with USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5) [Image 18 of 18]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations with USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240730-N-SW005-1669 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 30, 2024) Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) stand by on the flight deck of USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5) during a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) drill in the Philippine Sea, July 30. Miguel Keith, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 06:31
    VIRIN: 240730-N-SW005-1669
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    31st MEU
    Flight Operations
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)
    USS America (LHA6)
    USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5)
    BlueCrew

