USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations with USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5)

240730-N-SW005-1586 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 30, 2024) Sailors assigned to the USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5), conduct flight operations with an MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 on the ship’s flight deck during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 30. Miguel Keith, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

