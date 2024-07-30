Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training [Image 10 of 10]

    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training

    CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WALLONNE, RéGION (FR), BELGIUM

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Spc. James Robinson, 4th Battalion,133rd Field Artillery Regiment M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) crewmember, ties down the 38,000 pound-vehicle on a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules, at Chievres Air Base, Belgium, July 29, 2024. The loadmasters and HIMARS crewmembers deflated the tires and measured the height to make sure the 38,000 pound-vehicle could fit properly. This was a part of High Mobility Rocket System Rapid Insertion training which displayed NATO’s capabilities of rapidly moving and operating rocket systems across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

