U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training

U.S. Air Force 37th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules loadmasters and U.S. Army National Guard 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) crewmembers measure the vehicle height before loading it into a C-130J, at Chievres Air Base, Belgium, July 29, 2024. The loadmasters and HIMARS crewmembers deflated the tires and measured the height to make sure the 38,000 pound-vehicle could fit properly. This was a part of High Mobility Rocket System Rapid Insertion training which displayed NATO’s capabilities of rapidly moving and operating rocket systems across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

