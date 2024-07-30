U.S. Army Sgt. Cody Bridges, 4th Battalion,133rd Field Artillery Regiment M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) crewmember, deflates tires before loading onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules, at Chievres Air Base, Belgium, July 29, 2024. To fit the HIMARS into the cargo bay, the loadmasters and HIMARS crewmembers deflated the tires, measured the height and weighed the vehicle to calculate the amount of chains needed to properly secure it on the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2024 Date Posted: 08.01.2024 04:43 Photo ID: 8562936 VIRIN: 240729-F-GR961-1338 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 872.54 KB Location: CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WALLONNE, RéGION (FR), BE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.