U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training

U.S. Air Force Maj. Riley Miller, 37th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, and USAF Tech. Sgt. Hayden Thomas, 37th AS loadmaster, tie down a U.S. Army National Guard M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), from the 133rd Field Artillery Regiment, into a C-130J at Chievres Air Base, Belgium, July 29, 2024. To fit the HIMARS into the cargo bay, the loadmasters and HIMARS crewmembers deflated the tires, measured the height and weighed the vehicle to calculate the amount of chains needed to properly secure it on the plane. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

