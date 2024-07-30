U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training

U.S. Army National Guard 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) crewmembers simulate firing rockets during rapid insertion training at Chievres Air Base, Belgium, July 29, 2024. After being transported by a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules, and a Belgian Air Component A400M Atlas, demonstrated being able conduct operations within minutes after landing. This displays the NATO forces capabilities of rapidly moving and operating rocket systems across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

