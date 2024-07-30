Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training [Image 6 of 10]

    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training

    CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WALLONNE, RéGION (FR), BELGIUM

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army National Guard 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) crewmembers simulate firing rockets during rapid insertion training at Chievres Air Base, Belgium, July 29, 2024. After being transported by a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules, and a Belgian Air Component A400M Atlas, demonstrated being able conduct operations within minutes after landing. This displays the NATO forces capabilities of rapidly moving and operating rocket systems across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Location: CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WALLONNE, RéGION (FR), BE
    This work, U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIMARS
    86th AW
    U.S. Army
    Ramstein Air Base Germany
    HIRAIN
    Belgian Land Component

