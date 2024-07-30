Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training [Image 4 of 10]

    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training

    CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WALLONNE, RéGION (FR), BELGIUM

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zatavious Warren, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, directs a U.S. Army National Guard M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), from the 133rd Field Artillery Regiment, into a C-130J Super Hercules at Chievres Air Base, Belgium, July 29, 2024. To fit the vehicle into the cargo bay, the loadmasters and HIMARS crewmembers deflated the tires, measured the height and weight of the vehicle to calculate the amount of chains needed to properly secure it on the plane. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 04:43
    Photo ID: 8562932
    VIRIN: 240729-F-GR961-1095
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WALLONNE, RéGION (FR), BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training
    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training
    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training
    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training
    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training
    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training
    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training
    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training
    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training
    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    86th AW
    U.S. Army
    Ramstein Air Base Germany
    HIRAIN
    Belgian Land Component

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download