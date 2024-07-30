U.S. Army National Guard 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment members deflate the tires of a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) before loading onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 29, 2024. To fit the HIMARS into the cargo bay, the loadmasters and HIMARS crewmembers deflated the tires, measured the height and weight of the vehicle. This was a part of High Mobility Rocket System Rapid Insertion training which displayed NATO’s capabilities of rapidly moving and operating rocket systems across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2024 Date Posted: 08.01.2024 04:43 Photo ID: 8562931 VIRIN: 240729-F-GR961-1088 Resolution: 5426x3843 Size: 1.19 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.