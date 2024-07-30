Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Touchpoint 4 DPW Master Planning Div 24 JUL 2024 18 [Image 10 of 10]

    Touchpoint 4 DPW Master Planning Div 24 JUL 2024 18

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    Mr. Go Akabane (General Engineer) is explaining the ongoing project and sharing the request of the Project Management Branch with GC LTC Bowers and CSM Nixon.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 00:41
    Photo ID: 8562611
    VIRIN: 240724-A-VF108-1018
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Touchpoint 4 DPW Master Planning Div 24 JUL 2024 18 [Image 10 of 10], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Touchpoint 4 DPW Master Planning Div 24 JUL 2024 12
    Touchpoint 4 DPW Master Planning Div 24 JUL 2024 15
    Touchpoint 4 DPW Master Planning Div 24 JUL 2024 16
    Touchpoint 4 DPW Master Planning Div 24 JUL 2024 13
    Touchpoint 4 DPW Master Planning Div 24 JUL 2024 14
    Touchpoint 4 DPW Master Planning Div 24 JUL 2024 11
    Touchpoint 4 DPW Master Planning Div 24 JUL 2024 17
    Touchpoint 4 DPW Master Planning Div 24 JUL 2024 20
    Touchpoint 4 DPW Master Planning Div 24 JUL 2024 19
    Touchpoint 4 DPW Master Planning Div 24 JUL 2024 18

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Torii Station
    240724

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download