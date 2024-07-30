Mr. Go Akabane (General Engineer) is explaining the ongoing project and sharing the request of the Project Management Branch with GC LTC Bowers and CSM Nixon.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 00:41
|Photo ID:
|8562611
|VIRIN:
|240724-A-VF108-1018
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Touchpoint 4 DPW Master Planning Div 24 JUL 2024 18 [Image 10 of 10], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.