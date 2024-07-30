Touchpoint 4 DPW Master Planning Div 24 JUL 2024 19

GC LTC Bowers, CSM Nixon, Mr. Huynh Huong (Division Chief), Mr. Yukihiro Miyazato (General Engineer Technician), and Mr. Go Akabane are talking while parked in front of a Warehouse under construction.
