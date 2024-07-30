Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 08.01.2024 00:41 Photo ID: 8562610 VIRIN: 240724-A-VF108-1019 Resolution: 9858x2876 Size: 6.4 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Touchpoint 4 DPW Master Planning Div 24 JUL 2024 19 [Image 10 of 10], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.