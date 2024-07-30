GC LTC Bowers and CSM Nixon are receiving an explanation from Mr. Huynh Huong about the ongoing project and current issues in front of a Warehouse under construction.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 00:41
|Photo ID:
|8562609
|VIRIN:
|240724-A-VF108-1020
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Touchpoint 4 DPW Master Planning Div 24 JUL 2024 20 [Image 10 of 10], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.