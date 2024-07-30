GC LTC Bowers, CSM Nixon, Ms.Aiko Yoshinari , and Ms.Natsuko Higa (ISR & Builder Manager) were discussing about the Builder Inspection
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 00:41
|Photo ID:
|8562608
|VIRIN:
|240724-A-VF108-1017
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Touchpoint 4 DPW Master Planning Div 24 JUL 2024 17 [Image 10 of 10], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.