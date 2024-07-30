240730-N-N08E9-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 30, 2024) Sailors conduct physical training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). Frank E. Petersen Jr., assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Kenneth Klimek)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2024 Date Posted: 08.01.2024 00:29 Photo ID: 8562582 VIRIN: 240730-N-NE089-1003 Resolution: 2736x1824 Size: 1.45 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Frank E. Petersen Jr. Sailors conduct physical training [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.