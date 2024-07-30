Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Frank E. Petersen Jr. Sailors conduct physical training [Image 3 of 3]

    Frank E. Petersen Jr. Sailors conduct physical training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240730-N-N08E9-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 30, 2024) Sailors conduct physical training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). Frank E. Petersen Jr., assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Kenneth Klimek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 00:29
    Photo ID: 8562582
    VIRIN: 240730-N-NE089-1003
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frank E. Petersen Jr. Sailors conduct physical training [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Frank E. Petersen Jr. Sailors conduct physical training
    Frank E. Petersen Jr. Sailors conduct physical training
    Frank E. Petersen Jr. Sailors conduct physical training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group
    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download