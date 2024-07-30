Aerial Deliver Exercise 24

U.S. Army Sgt. Cruz, with the 346th Aerial Delivery Company, packs a parachute on July 31st, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports the 13th ABN DIV with personnel parachute packing and inspection. Once follow-on combat operations begin, the 346th TADC (A) supports large-scale combat

operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. John Farmer)

