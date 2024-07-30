Aerial Deliver Exercise 24

U.S. Army Spc. Gomez, with the 346th Aerial Delivery Company, recieves feedback on packing parachutes from Sgt. Makena Martzin on July 31st, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports the 13th ABN DIV with personnel parachute packing and inspection. Once follow-on combat operations begin, the 346th TADC (A) supports large-scale combat

operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. John Farmer)

