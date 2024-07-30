U.S. Army Pfc. Gann, with the 346th Aerial Delivery Company, puts a parachute together on July 31st, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports the 13th ABN DIV with personnel parachute packing and inspection. Once follow-on combat operations begin, the 346th TADC (A) supports large-scale combat
operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. John Farmer)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 00:22
|Photo ID:
|8562526
|VIRIN:
|240425-A-VL684-1045
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.38 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aerial Deliver Exercise 24 [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Joshua Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.