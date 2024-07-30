Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Touchpoint 2 Department of Public Works, Engineering Div 9 [Image 9 of 11]

    Touchpoint 2 Department of Public Works, Engineering Div 9

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    GC Bowers and CSM Nixson receiving Asbestos decontamination Unit Explanation by Mr. Takenobu Kogachi, Mechanical Engineer.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 22:54
    Photo ID: 8562293
    VIRIN: 240722-A-VF108-1009
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Touchpoint 2 Department of Public Works, Engineering Div 9 [Image 11 of 11], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Touchpoint 2 Department of Public Works, Engineering Div 1
    Touchpoint 2 Department of Public Works, Engineering Div 5
    Touchpoint 2 Department of Public Works, Engineering Div 3
    Touchpoint 2 Department of Public Works, Engineering Div 2
    Touchpoint 2 Department of Public Works, Engineering Div 6
    Touchpoint 2 Department of Public Works, Engineering Div 4
    Touchpoint 2 Department of Public Works, Engineering Div 10
    Touchpoint 2 Department of Public Works, Engineering Div 7
    Touchpoint 2 Department of Public Works, Engineering Div 9
    Touchpoint 2 Department of Public Works, Engineering Div 11
    Touchpoint 2 Department of Public Works, Engineering Div 8

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Torii Station
    240722

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download