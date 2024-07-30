GC Bowers and CSM Nixon conducting a site visit for an ongoing construction project at BLDG 123, Torii Station, meeting Mr. Fumiya Nakamoto, Contracting Officer Representative, and Mr. Kazuto Urasaki, Engineer Technician (Mechanical).
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 22:54
|Photo ID:
|8562292
|VIRIN:
|240722-A-VF108-1007
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|5.48 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
This work, Touchpoint 2 Department of Public Works, Engineering Div 7 [Image 11 of 11], by Ichiro Tokashiki