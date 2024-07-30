Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Touchpoint 2 Department of Public Works, Engineering Div 1 [Image 1 of 11]

    Touchpoint 2 Department of Public Works, Engineering Div 1

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    GC Bowers and CSM Nixon receiving overall performed work explanation at Engineering Division by Ms. Ping Chang, Acting Director, DPW.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 22:54
    Photo ID: 8562273
    VIRIN: 240722-A-VF108-1001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
