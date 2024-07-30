U.S. Army Reserve Priscilla Borrayo, from 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company, prepares a parachute, ensuring it is rigorously packed and ready for deployment. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports the 13th ABN DIV with personnel parachute packing and inspection. Once follow-on combat operations begin, the 346th TADC (A) supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Arbishua Rojas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.31.2024 19:26 Photo ID: 8562046 VIRIN: 240730-A-NN666-1009 Resolution: 5470x3647 Size: 1.34 MB Location: MONTERY, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aerial Deliver Exercise 24 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.