Aerial Deliver Exercise 24

U.S. Army Reserve soldier from the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company, carefully ties the scoops to so that they are ready for issuance. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports the 13th ABN DIV with personnel parachute packing and inspection. Once follow-on combat operations begin, the 346th TADC (A) supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Arbishua Rojas)

