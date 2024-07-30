Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial Deliver Exercise 24 [Image 12 of 14]

    Aerial Deliver Exercise 24

    MONTERY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Reserve soldier from the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company, carefully ties the scoops to so that they are ready for issuance. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports the 13th ABN DIV with personnel parachute packing and inspection. Once follow-on combat operations begin, the 346th TADC (A) supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Arbishua Rojas)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 19:14
    Photo ID: 8562026
    VIRIN: 240731-A-NN666-1103
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: MONTERY, CALIFORNIA, US
