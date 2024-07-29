Aerial Deliver Exercise 24

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Vincent Gonzales, from the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company, meticulously prepares a parachute so that it is packed and ready for issuance. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports the 13th ABN DIV with personnel parachute packing and inspection. Once follow-on combat operations begin, the 346th TADC (A) supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Arbishua Rojas)
